Barbara Gruber
FARMINGTON - Barbara E. Gruber, 87, of Farmington, IL, passed away at 3:47 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on December 12, 1931, in Ipava, IL, the daughter of Lloyd and Mettie (Groff) Shawgo. Barbara married Gerald Gruber on April 13, 1952, in Norfolk, VA. He preceded her in death on May 3, 2014.
Also preceding her in death her were 2 sons, Timothy and Thomas Gruber; 4 brothers, Bernard, Everett, Dwayne and Paul; and her sister, Freida Endres.
Survivors include her 2 sons, Roger (and Cynthia) Gruber of Galveston, TX, and Larry Gruber of Hanna City; 2 daughters, Amy Middleton of Louisville, KY, and Susie Spackman of St. Charles, IL; 9 grandchildren, Curtis Gruber, Cinnamon (and William) Belinski, Corey (and Jason) Strunk, Cassidy (and Jake) Crow, Paige Middleton, Allyson Middleton, Madison Middleton, Sarah Pearl Spackman and Jack Spackman; 11 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Faith Foster of Springfield.
Barbara was a member of the Farmington United Methodist Church, where she was active in the food pantry and church bazaars. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking and reading. She made holidays and birthdays very special for her family. She always attended activities that her children and grandchildren participated in.
Services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Farmington United Methodist Church. Pastor Jason Gilmore and Pastor Wally Carlson will be officiating. A visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Astoria Cemetery in Astoria, IL.
Memorials may be made to the Farmington United Methodist Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019