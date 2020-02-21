|
Barbara "Barb" H. Mercer
CHILLICOTHE - Barbara "Barb" H. Mercer, 86, of Chillicothe, IL formerly of Bartonville, IL passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.
She was born June 5, 1933 in Roodhouse, IL to Dee K. and Evelyn (Roodhouse) Neal. She married Donald "Don" L. Mercer Jr. on April 10, 1954 in Peoria, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are children, Richard "Rick" D. (Lisa Repholz) Mercer of Morton, IL, Randal "Randy" L. (Lisa) Mercer of Peoria, IL and Christina "Christie" (Lance) Hannah of Chillicothe, IL; six grandchildren, Erica (Travis) Harouff, Andrew Mercer, RJ (Stephanie) Mercer, Marissa (Grant) Wenger, Stephanie Hannah and Ethan Hannah; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and three sisters.
Barbara attended the University of Illinois where she was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. She worked at Keystone Steel and Wire, where she met her husband of 65 years. She also worked at Aetna Life and Casualty.
She was a member of Bartonville United Methodist Church.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Pastor Nick Jordan will officiate.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will follow the services at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bartonville United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made to www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020