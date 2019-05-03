|
Barbara Hartwig
CHILLICOTHE - Barbara L. Hartwig, age 66, of Chillicothe, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at UnityPoint Health Methodist.
Barb was born on Nov. 29, 1952 in Chicago, IL to Donald and Jean (Hardmeier) Ray. She married Steve Hartwig on June 26, 1971 in Chillicothe.
Surviving are her husband, Steve; her daughter, Keri (Casey) Hattan of Chillicothe; her granddaughter, Annelyse; two sisters, Mary (Lester) Ohlmann of Chillicothe and Deborah (James) Metts of East Peoria; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Barb had worked for International Paper, Presbytery of Great Rivers, and for the last 11 years she worked for Realtax Developers in Peoria. She was a member of Chillicothe Bible Church and she enjoyed gardening, sewing and bowling.
Services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10am at Chillicothe Bible Church in Chillicothe. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m., also at the church. Rev. Joe Horn and Rev. Dr. Deron Boyer will be officiating. Burial will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019