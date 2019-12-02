|
|
Barbara Heindselman
PEORIA - Barbara Jean Heindselman, 77, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away at 3:05 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Cornerstone Rehabilitation and Health Care in Peoria Heights.
She was born on May 1, 1942, in Pekin, Illinois, to Robert Dale Brooking and Dorothy Lucille (Morris) Rhodes.
She is survived by two daughters, Lori (Loren) VanScyoc of Puryear, TN, and Debi Cunningham of Aiken, SC; 6 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Bonnie Lynn Brooking.
Barb enjoyed dancing, music and genealogy. She was very active in the 1960 Pekin High School Reunion Committee. She loved dogs and her last girl was Daisy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Revelation Gardens Dog and Cat Sanctuary P.O. Box 712 Camden, TN, a home-like environment for pets surrendered or abandoned as a result of owner death or disability.
The family wishers to thank OSF Hospice and Cornerstone for the wonderful care she received.
At Barb's request, her body will be donated to Science Care for the advancement of science and medical technology. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019