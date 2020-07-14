Barbara J. "Barb" Dreher
PEORIA - Barbara J. "Barb" Dreher, 95, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 p.m. at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
She was born on February 8, 1925, in Minier, a daughter of Clarence Otto and Adella Beatrice (Hammitt) Dreher.
She is survived by her nephews, Jeffrey (Marydale) LeRoy of Peoria, Steve (Cathy) LeRoy of Havana and Greg (Angie) LeRoy of East Peoria; 12 great-nieces and nephews; and many great-great-nieces and nephews.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Dorothy D. LeRoy; and the love of her life of 70 years, Ruth Jass.
She was a graduate of Atlanta High School in Atlanta, IL, and Bradley University. Barb received her bachelor's degree, majoring in Language Arts and minoring in Business. She was also fluent in speaking Spanish, Portuguese and French.
Barb worked as the manager for the Bradley University Bookstore from 1950 until retiring in 1989. She previously had worked in the office at Woodruff High School. Barb was a member of the Woo Woo's, National Association of College Stores, and Christ Lutheran Church in Peoria.
Barb and Ruth were season ticket holders at the Bradley Fieldhouse from the beginning to the end and then had tickets in the beginning at the Civic Center. She was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She enjoyed watching golf and tennis. She loved to read and her gifts to the nephews, great-nieces and nephews always included books.
After graduating, she enjoyed traveling. First bicycling New England, with Ruth, then Mexico, then Europe, and then the Bahamas. They built a new home in Peoria in 1960, then one in Door County, Wisconsin, in 1982. They loved it so much they shared it with friends but, mostly family. Then they made one last trip to Europe in the 1990s. Her favorite spot was always Door County, with Ruth.
Barb's memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church. The Rev. Karl Eckhoff will officiate. A private "immediate family" inurnment will take place in Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is handling arrangements. There will be no visitation or luncheon afterwards, due to the current health situation.
Memorials may be made to her church or the Barbara Dreher Scholarship Fund at Bradley University.
Online condolences may be made to Barb's family at www.davison-fulton.com
