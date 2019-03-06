|
|
Barbara J. Kepper
LACON - Barbara J. Kepper, 89, of Lacon died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at St. Joseph Nursing Home in Lacon.
Born in Lacon on June 17, 1929, to the late Art and Mildred Lyons Russell, she went to work at the woolen mill in Lacon and later St. Joseph's nursing home as a dietary aide. She also did In-home caregiving for people.
Barb is survived by her sons, Daniel (Susan) Davis of Henry, Gary (Linda) Davis of Lewiston and Robert (Terri) Davis of Lacon; daughters, Pat (Asa) Nighswonger of Sparland, Barbara (Robert) Krafft of Henry and April Emond of Holiday Island AR; sisters, Lillian McCaskey of Dixon, Gwen Kingen and Martha Wenz, both of Lacon, and Dan Stuart of Bauxite, AR, who she helped raise; 16 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, two sisters and two grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m. at Lenz Memorial Home in Lacon. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Cremation rites will be accorded and burial of cremains will be in the Henry Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials can be made to the Saint Joseph's Nursing Home activity fund and online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019