Barbara J. Morrissey
WYOMING – Barbara J. Morrissey, 89, of Wyoming, passed away at 7:22 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Evergreen Senior Living in Chillicothe.
Barbara was born on December 16, 1929 in rural Bradford, the daughter of Curtis L. and Letha M. (Montooth) Wilson. She married Don Morrissey on February 5, 1949 at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Princeville; he survives.
Also surviving are two sons, John Steven (Pam) Morrissey of Senatobia, MS, and Philip (Jill) Morrissey of Wyoming; one daughter, Ann (Steve) Jackson of Wyoming; and one daughter-in-law, Nancy Morrissey of Wyoming; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother Oliver (Marcine) Wilson of Eldridge, IA. She was preceded in death by one son, Bob Morrissey; one great-granddaughter, Scarlet Jackson; and one sister, Joan McMullen.
After graduating from Toulon Township High School in 1947, Barbara was employed at Stark County News in Toulon. She then worked at Stark County ASC with her father-in-law, John Morrissey. Barbara especially loved being a farm wife and mother. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Wyoming where she served as a Eucharist Minister and was a member of their Altar and Rosary Society. She was a member of the Wyoming Musical Club, Wyoming American Legion Auxiliary Unit #91, Caper Dance Club in Peoria, and she enjoyed ballroom dancing at the former Hub Ballroom.
Her funeral Mass will be on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Wyoming. Fr. John Cyr and Fr. Braden Maher will officiate. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the St. Dominic Parish Hall in Wyoming. A Rosary Service will be prior to the visitation at 2:45 p.m. Burial will be in St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery in Wyoming.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stark County Food Pantry, Wyoming American Legion Auxiliary Unit #91 or VITAS Hospice. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left for Barbara's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 7 to June 9, 2019