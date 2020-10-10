1/1
Barbara J. "Barb" Stevenson
1940 - 2020

PEORIA HEIGHTS - Barbara J. Stevenson, 80, of Peoria Heights, formerly of Peoria, passed away at 3:12 a.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on July 19, 1940, in Peoria to Hobart A. and Evelyn G. (Edwards) Wead. She married Ross Gray Stevenson on February 2, 1962, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on March 19, 2020, in Peoria Heights.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia Hess; and brother, Hobart A. Wead Jr.
Surviving are her daughter, Kim (Glen Rogers) Stevenson of Peoria Heights; three grandchildren, Jacob and Joshua Stevenson and Emily Darling; one step-granddaughter, Sarah (Ryan) Robinson; and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara last worked for the Disney Store in Peoria. She previously had worked as a telephone operator supervisor for Illinois Bell, where she met her future husband, Ross. Barbara was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Peoria. She had played for many women's softball teams over the years in the Peoria area. Barbara had coached girls' volleyball and basketball at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Grade School and volunteered with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. She assisted newly diagnosed MS patients, receiving an award in 1995 for her dedication. She loved fishing and being outdoors; many memorable summers were spent with her family and friends in Minnesota. Barbara was a wonderful wife, mother and friend and she will be dearly missed.
Barbara and Ross's memorial mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Peoria. The Rev. Fr. Stephen Willard will officiate. A visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., also on Saturday at the church. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org; or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org. Online condolences may be left for Barbara's family at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
OCT
17
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
