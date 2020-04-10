|
|
Barbara J. (Griffin) Taylor
PEORIA - Barbara J. (Griffin) Taylor, 75, formerly of Peoria, IL and Pekin, IL, died peacefully Monday, April 6, 2020 at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Born November 20, 1944, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of James Griffin and Helen (Harris) Kauffman. Barbara was a beloved mother to her three daughters, Robin (Kyle) Bolger, Krista (Chris) Earl, and Kim (Ron) Berke. A proud grandmother to her eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A loving sister to Joanne Funcannon of Cassville, MO and James (Fran) Griffin of Johns Creek, GA. She was also a dear aunt, great-aunt, and friend to many. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and one brother-in-law.
As a graduate of Woodruff High School, Barbara worked for Bemis Company in Peoria, IL for over twenty years before retiring and moving to Pekin, IL, where she went back to work as a Legal Secretary for Smith & Weer until 2013. Needing a sunnier climate, she moved to Fort Lauderdale, FL, near her oldest daughter, where she worked as a greeter at the Fort Lauderdale Antique Car Museum.
Barbara was full of life and loved her family dearly. She had a one-of-a-kind personality and was never short on words. She always had a story, usually about one of her antics, that made those around her smile and laugh. She touched so many lives and will be dearly missed.
Cremation rites were accorded and due to the current situation, a memorial service for Barbara will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CDC Foundation's Combat Coronavirus Campaign at https://give4cdcf.org/cdcf2020/16391.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020