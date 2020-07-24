1/1
Barbara J. Vanderheydt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara J. Vanderheydt
PEKIN - Barbara J. Vanderheydt, 79, of Pekin, passed away at 8:30 AM Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Pekin Manor.
She was born on Sept. 11, 1940 in Canton to Sam and Helen (Venovich) Jenkins. She married Jerry R. Vanderheydt in 1980. He passed away on Sept. 10, 2019.
Barb was also preceded in death by her parents, her son, Joseph Marchetti, stepdaughter, LeAnn Vanderheydt and one brother, Maurice Jenkins.
Surviving are their nine children, Brenda (Steve) Vogel of Pekin, Melissa (Tony) Baxter of East Peoria, Mike (Sheryl) Marchetti of Newburg,IN, Dede (Grant) Svendsen of Pekin, Mary (Mike) Rodene of Washington, IL, Cheri (Steve) Searle of Spring Bay, IL, Joe Vanderyehdt of East Peoria, John (Barb) Vanderheydt of Groveland, Jimi (Jodi) Vanderheydt of Bartonville and many grandchildren.
Barbara worked in customer service at Sheridan Road Lumber for over 30 years. She enjoyed remodeling homes, gardening and spending time with her friends and family.
Barbara's Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin. Visitation will be one-hour prior. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed. Inurnment will be in Lakeside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society (TAPS). To leave the family an online condolence visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
309-347-4157
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved