Barbara J. Van Ormer
WEST PEORIA - Barbara J. Van Ormer, 92, of West Peoria died at 4:10 a.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Heddington Oaks in West Peoria.
Barbara was born on Feb. 10, 1927, in Dodge City, Kan., to Henry F. and Lois J. (Johnston) Merritt, one of identical twin daughters. She married George W. Van Ormer on Sept. 5, 1948, in Macomb, IL. He preceded her in death on July, 26, 2007.
Barbara was also preceded in death by her parents; her twin sister, Florence Featherlin; and her sister, Virginia M. Alvin.
Surviving are one son, John W., and one daughter, Carol A. (Rick E.) Hallor, both of Peoria; three grandsons, Rick E. (Calley Callahan) Hallor Jr., Christopher R. Hallor and Alex J. "A.J." (Hannah) Hallor; and two great-granddaughters, Madison Callahan and Rowan Hallor.
She had worked as a secretary, bank teller and as an Avon sales representative. As a soprano soloist, she was a member of the Philharmonic Chorale for 25 years. She also sang in the University United Methodist Church Choir for many years.
She was a member of the University United Methodist Church in Peoria and the Second Church of Christ Scientist in Peoria.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at The Wilton Mortuary in Peoria, with Rhonda Brown officiating. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service on Saturday, July 20, at the mortuary. A burial will take place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. Mary's Cemetery in St. Mary, Ill.
Memorial donations may be made to UnityPoint Hospice.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 15 to July 17, 2019