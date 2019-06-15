|
Barbara J. Zachman
BARTONVILLE - Barbara J. Zachman, 90, formerly of Bartonville, passed away at 7:09 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Carmel Manor in Ft. Thomas, KY, with her daughter and son-in-law at her side.
She was born on March 1, 1929, in Bartonville, Illinois, the daughter of William and Mearl (Hiltrop) Weachter. She graduated from Bartonville Grade School and Manual Training High School. Barbara married her high school sweetheart, Lyman Zachman, on August 21, 1949, in Bartonville, Illinois. They were married for 65 years.
Surviving is their daughter, Karin (Zachman) Jamieson. Also surviving are one brother, Wayne (Marilyn) Weachter; and many dear nieces and nephews.
Her parents; two brothers, Leroy and Harold; and one sister; Jewel, preceded her in death.
Barbara was a member of the Bartonville United Methodist Church and was actively involved there for many years. She always loved spending time with her family and friends and had a love of travel as well. Cruising, summers fishing in Minnesota and winters in Arizona were ways she enjoyed her time.
Visitation will be Monday evening, June 17, at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 18, at 11 a.m. at Bartonville United Methodist Church, with burial in Swan Lake Memory Gardens. The Reverend Nick Jordan will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Bartonville United Methodist Church.
You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 15 to June 17, 2019