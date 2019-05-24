|
Barbara Jane Calhoun
MARQUETTE HEIGHTS — Barbara J Calhoun, 90, of Marquette Heights passed away at 12:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
Born July 2, 1928, in Sharpsburg to Vancil Floyd and Roberta Helen (Prater) Hill, she married Robert Calhoun on September 23, 1950, in Pekin. He died October 29, 2007, in Pekin. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving are her children, Mike (Linda) Calhoun and Roberta Lee, both of Marquette Heights; seven grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Barbara was a teacher for North Pekin/Marquette Heights District 102 for over 20 years, shaping the young minds of Tazewell County.
She was a member of AAUW, Tazewell County Retired Teachers Association, Marquette Heights Women's Club. She volunteered for WTVP Channel 47 in Peoria and was awarded volunteer of the year. She also spent many years volunteering and working in the community.
She was a longtime member of First United Presbyterian Church in Pekin.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at First United Presbyterian Church in Pekin. Pastor Samuel T. Gibb will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to Williamsfield Public Library, 407 Norman Drive, Williamsfield, IL 61489; WTVP Channel 47, 101 State St., Peoria, IL 61602; Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554; or First United Presbyterian Church in Pekin, 1717 Highwood Ave., Pekin, IL 61554.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 24 to May 26, 2019