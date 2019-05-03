Home

Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
Barbara Brown
Barbara Jean Brown
PEKIN - Barbara Jean Brown, 86, of Pekin passed away at 5:23 a.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Pekin Manor.
She was born Jan. 14, 1933 in Peoria, IL the daughter of Raymond and Thelma Smith Shepherd. She married Robert L Brown. He preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 1992.
Barbara is survived by one daughter, Joanna (Danny Walters) Brown of Marquette Heights; one son-in-law, Wayne Magnuson of Florida; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter; one sister; one grandson; and one granddaughter.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A private graveside service will be held for family at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Harbor Lights Hospice.
To view Barbara's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.schmidthaller.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019
