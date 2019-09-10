|
Barbara Jean Marshall
VARNA - Barbara Jean Marshall, 70, of Varna passed away at home on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary's Church in Wenona, with the Franciscan Friars officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Hurst Funeral Home in Wenona. Additional visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Barbara was born in Streator on August 7, 1949, to Gaylord and Kathryn (Jonen) Emm. She married Rolland "Dave" Marshall on August 23, 1969, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wenona. They were married 50 years.
Barbara was a teacher for 27 years. She taught at Streator High School, Toluca High School and Fieldcrest High School before retiring in 2005.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wenona. She enjoyed cooking and baking, spending time with friends and family, and she had a special close relationship with her grandson, Brock.
She is survived by her husband, Dave of Varna; her son, Bradley (Kathryn) Marshall of Colona; grandson, Brock Marshall; a brother, Alan (Jackie) Emm of Mendota; a sister, Shirley (Ron) Jackson of Union, NE; her mother-in-law, Rita Marshall of Streator; brothers-in-law, Dan (Trish) Marshall of El Paso and Tim (Linda) Marshall of Streator; and several nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister, Helen; father-in-law, Rollie Marshall; and niece, Becky Marshall-Curtis.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Vitas Hospice and the many prayers of support of family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jason Jackson, Jake Jackson, Jordan Jackson, Barry Beetz, Brian Emm and Andrew Marshall.
Memorials may be made to or a .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019