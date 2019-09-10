Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hurst Funeral Home
405 S Oak St
Wenona, IL 61377
(815) 223-0380
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Hurst Funeral Home
405 S Oak St
Wenona, IL 61377
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Wenona, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Wenona, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Marshall


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean Marshall Obituary
Barbara Jean Marshall
VARNA - Barbara Jean Marshall, 70, of Varna passed away at home on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary's Church in Wenona, with the Franciscan Friars officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Hurst Funeral Home in Wenona. Additional visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Barbara was born in Streator on August 7, 1949, to Gaylord and Kathryn (Jonen) Emm. She married Rolland "Dave" Marshall on August 23, 1969, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wenona. They were married 50 years.
Barbara was a teacher for 27 years. She taught at Streator High School, Toluca High School and Fieldcrest High School before retiring in 2005.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wenona. She enjoyed cooking and baking, spending time with friends and family, and she had a special close relationship with her grandson, Brock.
She is survived by her husband, Dave of Varna; her son, Bradley (Kathryn) Marshall of Colona; grandson, Brock Marshall; a brother, Alan (Jackie) Emm of Mendota; a sister, Shirley (Ron) Jackson of Union, NE; her mother-in-law, Rita Marshall of Streator; brothers-in-law, Dan (Trish) Marshall of El Paso and Tim (Linda) Marshall of Streator; and several nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister, Helen; father-in-law, Rollie Marshall; and niece, Becky Marshall-Curtis.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Vitas Hospice and the many prayers of support of family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jason Jackson, Jake Jackson, Jordan Jackson, Barry Beetz, Brian Emm and Andrew Marshall.
Memorials may be made to or a .
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now