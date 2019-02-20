|
Barbara Jean Monroe
BARTONVILLE - Barbara Jean Monroe, 87, of Bartonville passed peacefully at 1:35 p.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019, at OSF St Francis Medical Center in Peoria, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Peoria, Illinois, on December 27, 1931, to wonderful and loving parents, Viola and Harold Kunkel Sr. She married her high school sweetheart, Zack C. Monroe, on June 8, 1952, in Peoria, Illinois.These soulmates enjoyed 66 years of unconditional love. He survives.
Also surviving are four daughters who will forever carry on the legacy of her strengths within them, Tonia Monroe Meister, Monica Monroe Forester, Lynette Monroe Paskert and Keri Monroe Budde, along with their husbands, her nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The love she shared with her grandchildren and great-grandchldren will live on in their hearts and memories.
She was a Charter Member of the Bartonville Femme Unir Women's Club. She was supportive of her community and always was willing to volunteer and lend a helping hand to those in need. She was an amazing homeworker all her life, but spent many enjoyable years at WEEK-TV in East Peoria, Illinois.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be private family services.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to T.A.P.S., 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019