Barbara Jean Montgomery
1937 - 2020
Barbara Jean Montgomery
PEORIA - Barbara Jean (Moore) Montgomery, age 83, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her home, with her four children by her side.
Barb was born on February 10, 1937, in Clinton, IA, to Raymond and Generose (Wieck) Moore. She graduated from Clinton St. Mary's High School in 1955 and married Thomas Montgomery, her neighbor since she was four years old, in 1956. Thomas preceded her in death in 2019.
Barb worked for Pearl Insurance in Peoria Heights until she needed a heart transplant in 1991.
Barb is survived by her four children, Richard of Peoria, Ann (Brad) McConnell of Geneseo, IL, Michael (Paula) of Davis Junction, IL, and Joseph (Lynn) of Rockford, IL. Barb also has 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Donna and Mary of Clinton, IA, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; one sister, Sandra Orte; one brother, Raymond Moore; half sister, Shirley Anderson; two nephews; and one great-niece.
Barbara donated her body to science to help others.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to OSF Healthcare Foundation INI Alzheimer's Research, 530 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61637.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
