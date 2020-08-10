Barbara Jean Pruitt
PEORIA - Barbara Jean Pruitt, age 79, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by family.
She was born on July 24, 1941, to John and Mary Mathus.
Barb is survived by daughters, Jeanne (Mike) Pruitt-Burroughs of Peoria, IL, and Kimberly (Pat) Pruitt-Murphy of Roscoe, IL; grandchildren, Matthew (Adrianna) Pruitt, Kaylea (Christopher) Blount, Emmy (Jake) Pruitt, Ashtin Murphy and Reno Murphy; great-granddaughters, Madalyn Pruitt and Colette Blount; sister, Billie (Richard) Ball; brother, John "Butch" Mathus; and ex-husband and dear friend, Robert (Laura) Pruitt.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Barb worked as an account coordinator at Caterpillar Americas for 32 years until her retirement in 1999. The only thing she enjoyed more than traveling was spending time with her family. She went on countless vacations with both family and friends and never failed to have a good time. She passed this love of traveling on to her children and grandchildren. She also loved shopping and going out to eat with her friends. She was successful, smart as a whip, unbelievably generous and wildly independent and could not have been a better role model for her family. Her love for her family shined brightly in everything she did. She will be dearly missed.
Thank you to OSF Hospice Care and all the doctors and nurses who helped our family through this difficult time. Your kindness and gentleness will not be forgotten.
A funeral service will be on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Burial will follow the service at Parkview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the OSF Hospice Program. Online condolences can be submitted at www.davison-fulton.com
.