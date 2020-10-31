Barbara Jean Schlicksup
PEORIA – Barbara Jean Schlicksup, 88, of Peoria, IL, died on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 12:20 A.M. within Buehler Home. She was born on February 7, 1932, to John and Anne (Boles) Patterson, who preceded her in death.
Barbara married John "Jack" F. Schlicksup on February 9, 1991, in Peoria, IL. He survives. Also surviving are her son, Greg (Laura) Kimberley of Kinard, FL; daughter, Diane (Carl) Gomez of Peoria, IL; seven step-children, Regina Johnson of Champaign, IL, Hal (Sharon) Schlicksup of Dunlap, IL, Sue (Bob) Shear of Tuscon, AZ, Dan Schlicksup of Dunlap, IL, Cathy (Rob) Stevenson of Peoria Heights, IL, Andy (Amy) Schlicksup of Peoria Heights, IL, and Tessie (Tom) Vucklar of Peoria Heights, IL; sixteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Mark Alan Scovil, two brothers, and three sisters.
Anyone who knew Barb knew what a sweet and loving person she was. She enjoyed travel but most of all, she loved her children, grandchildren, dogs and cat. Her passions were her family, shopping and keeping an immaculate home.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation for the comprehensive care provided by Buehler Home.
A visitation will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at The Wilton Mortuary. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Philomena Church, with a 30-minute visitation prior. A committal service will take place at Resurrection Cemetery directly following Mass.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
.