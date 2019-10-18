|
Barbara Joy
PEORIA – Barbara Henry Joy, 67, of Peoria, formerly of Houston, TX, passed away at 11:23 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at UnityPoint Health - Methodist in Peoria. She was born on June 22, 1952 in Forrest City, AR, a daughter of Homer and Cremolia (Hines) Henry. Barbara married Douglas Joy in 1982.
Surviving is her son, Byron Joy of Houston, TX; two grandchildren, Malachi and Nasir Joy; Jamal Reeves, whom she raised; three brothers, Herman (Helen) Reeves of Forrest City, AR, Dunbar (Marcia) Henry of Yazoo City, MS, and Homer (Angela) Henry, Jr. of Peoria; seven sisters, Martha Neal, Vereatha Henry, and Victoria Wilson all of Peoria, Patricia (Hubert) Nelson of Yazoo City, MS, Twanna Henry, Pamela (Ivan) Mason, and Princess (James) Harrison all of St. Louis, MO .
She worked as a medical records coordinator for MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, retiring in 2015.
Barbara was passionate about helping children, she was a foster mom for many years. She loved to decorate and had a keen eye for interior design. She was a member of Church of the Living God in Houston.
Barbara's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Church of the Living God 2815 W. Lake St. in Peoria. Bishop Leroy Smith, Jr. will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Monday. Burial will take place in Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to her church or .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019