1/1
Barbara Kiesow Miller
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Kiesow Miller
WASHINGTON – Barbara Kiesow Miller, 79, of Washington, formerly of Peoria, passed away at 7:58 am Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born September 17, 1941 in Peoria, IL to the late Frederick and Nigle Hutchison Kiesow.
Surviving are her brother, Robert (Gayle) Kiesow of Washington; niece, Kim (Jason) Janulis of East Peoria; and great-nephew, Michael.
Barbara was born and raised in the Peoria, IL area. She worked as a legal secretary in Chicago, IL and retired to Hammond, IN several years ago. She recently moved back home to the Peoria area to be cared for by her family.
Cremation has been accorded. There will be no services. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. The family would like to thank the staff at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home for the excellent and compassionate care they provided in her final hours.
Barbara's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved