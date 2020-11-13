Barbara Kiesow Miller
WASHINGTON – Barbara Kiesow Miller, 79, of Washington, formerly of Peoria, passed away at 7:58 am Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born September 17, 1941 in Peoria, IL to the late Frederick and Nigle Hutchison Kiesow.
Surviving are her brother, Robert (Gayle) Kiesow of Washington; niece, Kim (Jason) Janulis of East Peoria; and great-nephew, Michael.
Barbara was born and raised in the Peoria, IL area. She worked as a legal secretary in Chicago, IL and retired to Hammond, IN several years ago. She recently moved back home to the Peoria area to be cared for by her family.
Cremation has been accorded. There will be no services. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. The family would like to thank the staff at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home for the excellent and compassionate care they provided in her final hours.
Barbara's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com
where condolences may also be sent to the family.