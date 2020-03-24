|
Barbara Kirk
WASHINGTON - Barbara "Barb" Ann Kirk of Washington, IL, passed away peacefully at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1:12 p.m., from complications of ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome), due to the flu and pneumonia.
She was born on February 6, 1957, in Lincoln, IL, the daughter of Harry and Joanne Smith Klokkenga. She married her high school sweetheart, Mark A. Kirk, on September 16, 1978, in Emden, IL.
Surviving are her husband; two daughters, Lindsay (Cassie) Lucchesi of Peoria, IL, and Samantha (Aaron) Bell of Washington, IL; and her three grandchildren, Ilaunna Bell, Lilly'Anna Bell and Camden Bell all of Washington, IL. Also surviving are her sister, Deb (Loren) LaMar; mother-in-law, Jean Kirk; sister-in-law, Denise (Bruce) Bartman; brother-in-law, Kevin (Renelle) Kirk; 1 niece; and 3 nephews.
She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Danielle Suzanne Kirk on March 22, 1981; her parents; and her father-in-law, Kenneth Kirk.
Barbara graduated from Hartsburg-Emden High School in 1975. She began working at State Farm in Bloomington. After getting married, she worked part-time as a bank teller until her first child. She then devoted her life to raising her daughters and was very involved in all their extra-curricular activities, such as being a Sunday School teacher, room mom, den mother and softball mom extraordinaire to name a few. She worked tirelessly behind the scenes, helping in whatever way she could with her daughters, daughters' friends and families. Everyone knew if they ever needed anything, they could come to Barb. After her daughters grew up, she worked part-time at Ragan Communications in Washington, IL, for 14 years.
Barb was a member of Crossroads UMC in Washington, IL. She enjoyed reading, loving and caring for her grandchildren (she was a self-proclaimed "best grandma in the world"), volunteering at vacation bible school and attending St. Louis Cardinals games with her husband.
The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to all the nurses and doctors at OSF on the MICU floor that helped to take care of Barb.
Due to the restrictions and isolations from the corona pandemic in our communities right now, there will be a private graveside service at Hartsburg-Emden Cemetery in Hartsburg, IL. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Barb, contributions can be made to the ARDS Foundation, 3330 Dundee Road, Suite C4, Northbrook, IL 60062; or Crossroads UMC in Washington, IL.
Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
