Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Peoria, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Peoria, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Koepple
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Koepple


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Koepple Obituary
Barbara Koepple
PEORIA - Barbara L. Koepple, 89, of Peoria passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, in Peoria.
She was born on August 26, 1930, in Manito, IL, to Grover and Una (Dunseth) Logan. She married Rudolph Koepple on July 5, 1958, and he preceded her in death on October 19, 1983.
Her parents, two brothers and one sister also preceded her in death.
Surviving are three nieces, Laurie (John) Hill of Pekin, Marjorie (Richard) Wagner of Pekin and Judy Arnold of Delevan; and two nephews, Donald Schultz of Groveland and Leslie (Julie) Schultz of Pekin.
Barbara was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, the Catholic Women's League, Mary and Martha Society and a Eucharistic Minister at her church.
She worked for 12 years at Jefferson Bank and then was a Proof Clerk at First of America Bank until retiring in 1992.
A funeral mass will be on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior at Holy Family Catholic Church in Peoria. The Franciscan Friars will officiate. Entombment will follow the service at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria.
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.
Online condolences can be submitted at www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -