Barbara Koepple
PEORIA - Barbara L. Koepple, 89, of Peoria passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, in Peoria.
She was born on August 26, 1930, in Manito, IL, to Grover and Una (Dunseth) Logan. She married Rudolph Koepple on July 5, 1958, and he preceded her in death on October 19, 1983.
Her parents, two brothers and one sister also preceded her in death.
Surviving are three nieces, Laurie (John) Hill of Pekin, Marjorie (Richard) Wagner of Pekin and Judy Arnold of Delevan; and two nephews, Donald Schultz of Groveland and Leslie (Julie) Schultz of Pekin.
Barbara was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, the Catholic Women's League, Mary and Martha Society and a Eucharistic Minister at her church.
She worked for 12 years at Jefferson Bank and then was a Proof Clerk at First of America Bank until retiring in 1992.
A funeral mass will be on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior at Holy Family Catholic Church in Peoria. The Franciscan Friars will officiate. Entombment will follow the service at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria.
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.
Online condolences can be submitted at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020