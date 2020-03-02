|
|
Barbara L. Bradle
EUREKA - Barbara L. Bradle, 91, of Eureka, passed away at 4:26 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL.
She was born October 7, 1928 in Lowell, MA to Dana and Reva Sweet Goodnow. She married James J. Rippon, Sr. She later married Clyde W. Bradle. He passed away on June 8, 1996 in Eureka.
She was also preceded in death by two sons, James J. Rippon, Jr. and Gary L. Rippon; two brothers and one sister.
Surviving are her daughter Jamie L. (Richard) Clark of Wonewoc, WI; two sons Robert A. (Cindy) Rippon of Benson, IL and Kevin L. Rippon of Eureka, IL; one sister Patricia (Rick) Lafayette of Springfield, VT; 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Barbara was a Member of St. Luke's Catholic Church in Eureka, IL. She worked as a bookkeeper for more than 25 years at Northern Propane Gas before retiring. She enjoyed spending time with her family, studying genealogy and traveling. She also was a former President and Treasurer for The Woodford County Historical Society and was a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Cremation will be accorded. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Woodford County Historical Society.
Online tributes and condolences may be made at argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020