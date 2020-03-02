Home

POWERED BY

Services
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
508 S Main St
Eureka, IL 61530
(309) 467-2423
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Bradle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara L. Bradle


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara L. Bradle Obituary
Barbara L. Bradle
EUREKA - Barbara L. Bradle, 91, of Eureka, passed away at 4:26 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL.
She was born October 7, 1928 in Lowell, MA to Dana and Reva Sweet Goodnow. She married James J. Rippon, Sr. She later married Clyde W. Bradle. He passed away on June 8, 1996 in Eureka.
She was also preceded in death by two sons, James J. Rippon, Jr. and Gary L. Rippon; two brothers and one sister.
Surviving are her daughter Jamie L. (Richard) Clark of Wonewoc, WI; two sons Robert A. (Cindy) Rippon of Benson, IL and Kevin L. Rippon of Eureka, IL; one sister Patricia (Rick) Lafayette of Springfield, VT; 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Barbara was a Member of St. Luke's Catholic Church in Eureka, IL. She worked as a bookkeeper for more than 25 years at Northern Propane Gas before retiring. She enjoyed spending time with her family, studying genealogy and traveling. She also was a former President and Treasurer for The Woodford County Historical Society and was a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Cremation will be accorded. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Woodford County Historical Society.
Online tributes and condolences may be made at argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -