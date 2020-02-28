|
|
Barbara L. Fandel
METAMORA - Barbara Lou Fandel, 84, of Metamora, IL passed away at 9:46 am on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Unity Point Health-Methodist in Peoria. She was born on September 15, 1935 in Peru, IL to Carl and Ethel (Brierly) Schiffbauer. She married Robert C. Fandel on November 2, 1958 in Tonica, IL.
Surviving are her husband Bob of Metamora; three sons Ronald (Julie) Fandel, Roger (Teresa) Fandel both of Metamora, and Rodney (Lori) Fandel of Lowpoint; two granddaughters Kayla (Ross) Spangler and Elizabeth (Chris) Keller; four grandsons Lance (Jill) Fandel, Andrew, Drake, and Samuel Fandel; six great-grandchildren Hannah, Mallory, and Reed Spangler, Carter and Kinzley Keller, and Boyd Fandel; brother Charles (Edna) Schiffbauer of Leonore, IL; and sister Phyllis (Herb) Kiesewetter of East Peoria. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Barbara and Robert started and ran Fandel's Hardware and Variety in Metamora from 1967 until 2001. She attended Christian Union Church in Metamora and was a member of the Metamora Women's Club and Woodford County Farm Bureau. Barb also served as a leader of Metamora Blue Ribbons 4-H Club for over 30 years. She enjoyed working and designing her flower gardens at her home.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Christian Union Church with Reverend Gary Salm officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020 and also one hour prior to her service on Monday both at the church. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Metamora. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Christian Union Church, 925 West Walnut Street, Metamora, IL 61548, Woodford County Farm Bureau 4-H Park, 117 West Center Street, #101, Eureka, IL 61530, or Metamora Fire Department, 120 South Davenport Street, Metamora, IL 61548. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020