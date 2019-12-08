|
Barbara Layman
PEORIA - Barbara J. Layman, 80, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 9:26 a.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Grand View Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Peoria.
She was born on January 21, 1939, in East Peoria, the daughter of John and Marie Hanley Heppe. She married Gerald Layman on September 19, 1963. He passed away on May 19, 2019.
One sister, Doris Chubbuck; and three brothers, Edward, Chuck and Don, also preceded her in death.
Surviving are four children, Larry (Judy) Layman of Hanna City, Becky Smith of Corpus Christi, TX, David Layman of Peoria and Richard (Denise) Layman of Fountain Hills, AZ. Further surviving are 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews. Also surviving are three sisters, Mary Inskeep of Peoria, Barb's twin sister, Roberta Hinrichs of Florida and Liz Griffin of Morton.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Hanna City United Methodist Church in Hanna City. A time to celebrate her life will be at Gil's Supper Club in Hanna City, immediately following the memorial service.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019