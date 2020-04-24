|
Barbara Louise Arnold
CHILLICOTHE - Barbara Louise Arnold, age 94, of Chillicothe, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Methodist Hospital in Peoria.
Barbara was born on July 26, 1925 in Buda, Illinois to Howard Baxter and Esther Frances (Rowland) Webb. She married Asher Allington Arnold on June 15, 1947 in Chillicothe. He preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are her parents; her son, Rick Arnold; her daughter, Debbie Arnold; her grandson, Nicholas Flagg; her sister, Kay Claywell; and her brother, Howard Webb.
Surviving are her daughter, Patty (Chuck) Flagg of Chillicothe, IL; her daughter-in-law, Kathy (Dave) Shambrook of Bloomington, IL; four grandchildren, Ashlee (Jack) Bliss, Jason Flagg, Kelli (Greg) Bojan and Amanda Shambrook; and two great-grandchildren, Seth and Sophie Bojan.
Barbara worked for Foster and Gallagher for 13 years and then for Bush Holloway Ford until she retired. She was a member of the Chillicothe First United Methodist Church and was active in the Rebecca's Circle. Barbara enjoyed crocheting and playing pinochle and visiting with her friends and she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Barbara had a quick wit and great sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by all her knew her.
A private family graveside service will be held at Chillicothe City Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church. Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020