Barbara Lyons
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Lyons
GREEN VALLEY — Barbara J. Lyons, 90, of Green Valley passed away at 2:10 A.M. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Pekin Manor Nursing Home in Pekin. She was born August 12, 1929 in Bloomington the daughter of August and Marie Ihrcke Klink. She married Robert Lyons on November 20, 1966 in Bloomington and he survives. Also surviving are one son Jonathan Lyons of Delavan; one daughter Jennifer (William) Smart of Bloomington; one granddaughter Kaitlin (Brent) McKerrow of New Palestine, Indiana; one grandson Luke Smart of Bloomington; one great granddaughter Mia McKerrow of New Palestine, Indiana and one sister Betty Lamb of Kewanee. Three brothers and one sister preceded her in death.
Barbara went through Trinity Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Bloomington High School in 1947. She worked two years at the St. Joseph School of Nursing and later at State Farm in Bloomington for fifteen years. She then worked for the IRS Distribution Center in Bloomington for eight years. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church near Manito and its Tabitha Society. She taught Sunday School and served as Sunday School Secretary for several years. Barbara also served as an Election Judge and Malone Twp. clerk for many years. She enjoyed baking, gardening, canning, bowling, reading and word puzzles.
Graveside services will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Green Valley Cemetery. Pastor James Batchelor will officiate. There will not be any visitation time prior to the service. A memorial service for Barbara will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church 21819 N. CR 3300 E. Manito, Illinois 61546 or to the Trinity Lutheran School Scholarship Fund 1102 W. Hamilton St. Bloomington, Illinois 61704. To express an online condolence go to www.hurleyobit.com. Maas-Hurley Funeral Home in Manito assisted the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maas-Hurley Funeral Home
301 S Washington
Manito, IL 61546
(309) 968-6157
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved