Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Barbara "Bobbi" Magelli


1937 - 2019
Barbara "Bobbi" Magelli Obituary
Barbara "Bobbi" Magelli
CHILLICOTHE - Barbara "Bobbi" E. Magelli, 82, of Chillicothe passed away at 2:21 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
She was born July 30, 1937, in Scott County Winchester, IL, the daughter of Robert Edward and Muriel Rebbecca Gray Doyle. She married Joseph Magelli on September 18, 1978, in Springfield, IL.
Bobbi is survived by one sister, Hazel Kinnamen of Springfield; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her husband, her parents and one brother, Donald Doyle.
Bobbi worked at Franklin Life Insurance as a secretary. She later worked for TWA and Ozark for 23 years.
She was a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church.
Cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be arranged, per her request.
Memorials may be made to the Chillicothe Fire Department.
To view Bobbi's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
