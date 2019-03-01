Barbara Marcus

Barbara Waters Marcus, 91, passed away peacefully at 4:35 PM at Unity Point Proctor Hospital on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

Barb was born on August 6, 1927, in Peoria, to Clifton and Violetta (Selburg) Waters. She married James Vincent Marcus on June 19, 1948 in Louisville, KY and enjoyed 49 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on January 17, 1998.

Surviving are three daughters, Theresa (Martin) Best of Peoria Heights, Linda (Robert) Feinholz of Scottsdale, AZ and Cynthia Marcus of Peoria; four granddaughters, Cortinna (Scott) Sylvester, Irish (Jim) Shay, Katy (Joseph Genzel) Best and Courtney (Isaiah) Kilgore; two grandsons, Shane (Katy) Matarelli and Wesley (Danielle) Matarelli; six great-grandsons, Samuel, William, Maximillan and Luca Matarelli, Ryder Shay, Vincent Kilgore and Donald Genzel; five great-granddaughters, Ciera and Stella Sylvester, Ireland and Emersen Shay and Josephine Kilgore; one niece, Ellen (Steve) Waters Slack of Manito, IL; one nephew, James (Suzanne) Waters of San Antonio, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Dede Waters.

Barb was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church. She graduated from Peoria High School and attended Bradley University. She was an honorary Charter member of Phi Beta Phi. She was a consummate community and parish volunteer throughout her life and passed that legacy of giving on to her family. She enjoyed many joyful years, lifelong friendships and family gatherings at Mt. Hawley Country Club. She was involved in many organizations throughout her life; Girl Scouts, St. Jude Teen March, Telethon, parish activities at Holy Family and St. Mark's, just to name a few. She was an election judge for many years, even hosting a polling place in her home many years ago.

Barb's signature gift of kindness won the trust and hearts of many. She loved to travel the world and enjoyed many winters in Palm Springs, CA. In her later years, she especially enjoyed her many visits to Scottsdale, AZ, to be with her family.

Barb loved working in the world of fashion and was always well respected for giving her honest opinion. Many people visited her and relied on her expertise at various stores throughout the years; Schradski's, The Strawberry Patch, Howard Heller, Jim Ringness' The House and Brom's Furs.

Barb was a woman of boundless energy and exhibited a strong sense of duty and believed intensely in the importance of a safe, secure and healthy environment for her family. She was a very caring and compassionate person and always put the needs of others before her own. She gave so much and asked for so little in return.

For her grandchildren, she traversed oceans, endured road trips, sat through hundreds of sporting events and became a safe place for all six of them. In turn, they enjoyed her youthful spirit and she was always welcome to join them for a well-deserved cocktail.

The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Kouri and his staff for years of committed care to Barb.

Barb wished for a private Memorial Mass to be held at a later date at Resurrection Mausoleum Chapel with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. There will be no visitation. Cremation Rites have been accorded.

Memorial contributions in Barb's name may be made to OSF Healthcare Children's Hospital of Illinois.

