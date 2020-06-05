Barbara Moore
EAST PEORIA - Barbara Moore, age 79 of East Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Reflections Memory Care in Washington.
She was born on May 6, 1941 in Mt. Carmel to Callis A. and Mary Margaret (Wiegele) Jones, and grew up in Newburgh, IN. She married Russell J. Moore on July 18, 1981 and he preceded her in death on March 22, 2011.
Barb was also preceded in death by brother-in-law Bill Palmer and nephew Billy Palmer.
She is survived by her sister Carole Palmer; stepchildren, Mary (Kevin) Keil, Beth (Jack) Watson, Ann Moore, and Bill (Vickie) Moore; eight grandsons; and seven great-grandchildren.
Barb earned a Bachelor of Science from Hanover College and her Master of Science from Illinois State University. She spent her 31-year teaching career at East Peoria Community High School as a physical education instructor, successful volleyball coach, and one of the first female Athletic Directors in Illinois. Early in her teaching career, she spent summers working at Girl Scout camps in both Illinois and Indiana and building a cabin on her property located on the Ohio River bluffs. After retirement in 1994, she enjoyed collecting antiques, golfing, shopping, and taking care of her yard.
The family thanks all of the many persons who helped to care for Barb during the latter part of her life.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no funeral services at this time. Cremation rites have been accorded and Barb will be buried at a private family graveside service at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be sent to East Peoria Community High School, 1401 E. Washington St., East Peoria, IL 61611, and may be designated to Moms Who Care or the Athletic Booster Club.
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.