|
|
Barbara Roth
PEKIN - Barbara A. Roth, 67, of Pekin passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, at OSF St. Frances Medical Center in Peoria.
Barb was born on January 8, 1952, in Peoria to Harold and Alice (Neufeld) Vercler. She married Russ Roth on June 29, 1973, in Washington.
Surviving are her husband, Russ Roth of Pekin; five children, Brad (Alicia) Roth of Moundridge, Kan., Nic (Melissa) Roth of Morton, J.P. (Andrea) Roth of Morton, Leslie Roth of Peoria and Heather Roth of Peoria; seven grandchildren; one brother, Rudy (Kaye) Vercler of Washington; and one sister, Mary Jane (Gary) Hendricker of Tallapoosa, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Barb graduated in 1974 from Illinois State University, where she received her degree in elementary education. She taught 2nd grade at Jefferson Elementary School, and later Lettie Brown Elementary School in Morton for six years.
Barb and her husband have owned and operated The Red Barn in Morton for the past 34 years.
She attended Harvest Bible Chapel in East Peoria.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the church, with Pastor Tim Harkness officiating. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church. Private family burial of the cremated remains will be in Roberts Cemetery.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or the .
To view Barb's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019