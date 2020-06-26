Barbara S. Isaia
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara S. Isaia
ROANOKE – Barbara S. Isaia, 71, of Roanoke, IL, passed away at 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
She was born on December 7, 1948 in Streator, IL to Everett and Pearl Nelson Aeschliman. She worked at Ulrich Manufacturing in Roanoke, where she met Robert L. Isaia whom she married on May 3, 1969 in Roanoke. He passed away on March 30, 2015.
Surviving are her two children, Melissa (Kurt) Sussman of Volo, IL; Michael (Diane Shynk) Isaia of Germantown Hills, IL; three granddaughters, Taylor and Brooke Isaia; and Hannah Pearl Sussman; three brothers, Wayne Aeschliman of Lakeland, FL; Roy Aeschliman of Goodfield, IL; Eric (Julie) Aeschliman of Minonk, IL; and her special care giver, Brandy Bridges.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Barb was the church organist for Trinity Lutheran Church in Roanoke where she started playing when she was 13 years old. She also played church organ for St. Peter Lutheran Church in Benson and used her talents for others playing for numerous weddings and funerals over her lifetime.
She was always willing to give her time and resources as a member of the Roanoke Women's Club, was active in volunteering for the Woodford County Relay For Life, and would help organize the annual lunch break for the runners of the Chicago to Peoria St. Jude Run.
Most of all though, Barb loved spending time with her family and friends. She always looked forward to family trips and gatherings. Her granddaughters were the light of her life, and she cherished any time she could have with them.
Cremation rites will be accorded and there will be a memorial visitation from 1-3 pm on Sunday June 28 at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. A private family memorial service will be held on Monday with Frank Sauder officiating. COVID restrictions for social distancing will be in effect for both visitation and memorial service your understanding is appreciated.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude or to JDRF. Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home
204 W Husseman St
Roanoke, IL 61561
3099233651
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved