Barbara S. Isaia
ROANOKE – Barbara S. Isaia, 71, of Roanoke, IL, passed away at 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
She was born on December 7, 1948 in Streator, IL to Everett and Pearl Nelson Aeschliman. She worked at Ulrich Manufacturing in Roanoke, where she met Robert L. Isaia whom she married on May 3, 1969 in Roanoke. He passed away on March 30, 2015.
Surviving are her two children, Melissa (Kurt) Sussman of Volo, IL; Michael (Diane Shynk) Isaia of Germantown Hills, IL; three granddaughters, Taylor and Brooke Isaia; and Hannah Pearl Sussman; three brothers, Wayne Aeschliman of Lakeland, FL; Roy Aeschliman of Goodfield, IL; Eric (Julie) Aeschliman of Minonk, IL; and her special care giver, Brandy Bridges.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Barb was the church organist for Trinity Lutheran Church in Roanoke where she started playing when she was 13 years old. She also played church organ for St. Peter Lutheran Church in Benson and used her talents for others playing for numerous weddings and funerals over her lifetime.
She was always willing to give her time and resources as a member of the Roanoke Women's Club, was active in volunteering for the Woodford County Relay For Life, and would help organize the annual lunch break for the runners of the Chicago to Peoria St. Jude Run.
Most of all though, Barb loved spending time with her family and friends. She always looked forward to family trips and gatherings. Her granddaughters were the light of her life, and she cherished any time she could have with them.
Cremation rites will be accorded and there will be a memorial visitation from 1-3 pm on Sunday June 28 at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. A private family memorial service will be held on Monday with Frank Sauder officiating. COVID restrictions for social distancing will be in effect for both visitation and memorial service your understanding is appreciated.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude or to JDRF. Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.