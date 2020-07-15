Barbara S. Larson
PEORIA - Barbara S. Larson, 71, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
She was born on August 3, 1948, in Peoria to Roland and Inez (Lindee) Scott. She married Reid Larson on May 17, 1969 in Peoria. He survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Julie (Pete Brainard) Larson of Phoenix, AZ, and Jill Larson of Peoria; and one brother, Ron Scott of Peoria.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Mary O'Russa.
Barbara was co-owner of Reid's Mobil and President of Peoria Heights Community Band. She loved music and was a saxophone player. Barbara loved all animals, but was especially fond of cats and loved her grand kittens.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Pastor Craig Hislope will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the funeral home, and one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be made to TAPS.
