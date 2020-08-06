1/1
Barbara Stringer
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Stringer
WASHBURN - Barbara Stringer, 86, of Washburn, IL, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her home of natural causes surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on August 3, 1933, in Roanoke, IL., the daughter of Dennis and Clara (Miller) Kempf. She grew up on a farm and married a handsome farmer. She married Ivis Stringer on March 16, 1952, at the Kempf family farm outside Roanoke. This year they celebrated 68 years of marriage. For over 60 years, they celebrated their anniversary by returning to their honeymoon destination at Starved Rock. He survives along with their three daughters, Pam (Landy) Tangbakken of Roanoke, Diane (Louie) Davenport of Secor, and Carolyn (Roger) Kenagy of Eureka, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one brother Dale Kempf of Manton, California. Her parents and her sister Dolly Werner of West Bend, Wisconsin, preceded her in death.
Barbara worked for 20 years at Eureka Hospital. She was a member of Roanoke Mennonite Church, Eureka Garden Club, and the Roanoke Home Extension. Barbara had donated 8 gallons of blood to the Red Cross throughout her life. She enjoyed her many years of volunteer work at the Eureka Food Pantry, Et Cetera Shop, and the Mennonite Relief Sale, along with baking, crafting and creating beautiful pressed flower greeting cards. Barbara loved her family, the farm, and her faith. She set an example of hard work, kindness, integrity, and cheering on the Cubs.
Cremation rites have been accorded. The family will be holding a drive-through visitation at the Roanoke Mennonite Church on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 3 pm to 5 pm. A private family burial will be held at a later time in the Roanoke Mennonite Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to the Roanoke Mennonite Church, 1195 County Road 1600 E, Eureka, IL 61530. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Roanoke Mennonite Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 444-2634
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mason-White Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved