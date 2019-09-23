|
Barbara Turcotte
LACON - Barbara Turcotte, 79, of Lacon passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 20, 2019.
She was born on June 27, 1940.
She leaves behind her daughter, Julie (Tim) Jason; three grandkids, Tyler (Ali) Jason, Kelsey (Dustin) Storm and Jordan (Scott) Marcacci; five great-grandkids, Mayson Storm, Sawyer Storm, Emma Jason, Noah Jason and Decker Marcacci; her niece, Suzanne Jacobs; and great-nephews, Michael (Janine) Jacobs and Mark (Lilian) Jacobs.
She was preceded in death by her son, Steve Shepard; mother, Katharine Shepard; father, Duane Shepard; one brother; and three sisters.
Known as Granny to most, Barb was a beloved mother, granny, aunt and friend.
She enjoyed cooking for her family and anyone else that liked a good meal, including her two dearly loved dogs, Charlie and Maggie. There wasn't a crossword puzzle she couldn't finish, she always kept her great-grandkids' favorite candy stocked and there wasn't a stain that she couldn't remove. She worked for many years at Sterling Family Restaurant in Peoria, IL, where she had many treasured customers, including President George Bush Jr.
A heartfelt thanks goes out to all of her caregivers throughout the years.
Private services will be held with family at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to the A.R.K in Lacon, IL. "Be the kind of person your dog thinks you are."
Weber-Hurd Funeral Home of Chillicothe in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be submitted at www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019