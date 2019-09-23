Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Turcotte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Turcotte


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Turcotte Obituary
Barbara Turcotte
LACON - Barbara Turcotte, 79, of Lacon passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 20, 2019.
She was born on June 27, 1940.
She leaves behind her daughter, Julie (Tim) Jason; three grandkids, Tyler (Ali) Jason, Kelsey (Dustin) Storm and Jordan (Scott) Marcacci; five great-grandkids, Mayson Storm, Sawyer Storm, Emma Jason, Noah Jason and Decker Marcacci; her niece, Suzanne Jacobs; and great-nephews, Michael (Janine) Jacobs and Mark (Lilian) Jacobs.
She was preceded in death by her son, Steve Shepard; mother, Katharine Shepard; father, Duane Shepard; one brother; and three sisters.
Known as Granny to most, Barb was a beloved mother, granny, aunt and friend.
She enjoyed cooking for her family and anyone else that liked a good meal, including her two dearly loved dogs, Charlie and Maggie. There wasn't a crossword puzzle she couldn't finish, she always kept her great-grandkids' favorite candy stocked and there wasn't a stain that she couldn't remove. She worked for many years at Sterling Family Restaurant in Peoria, IL, where she had many treasured customers, including President George Bush Jr.
A heartfelt thanks goes out to all of her caregivers throughout the years.
Private services will be held with family at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to the A.R.K in Lacon, IL. "Be the kind of person your dog thinks you are."
Weber-Hurd Funeral Home of Chillicothe in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be submitted at www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
Download Now