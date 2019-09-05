Home

Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Henry Cemetery
Rt 29
Henry, IL

Barbara Weir


1932 - 2019
Barbara Weir Obituary
Barbara Weir
HENRY — Barbara J. Weir, 87, of Henry passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 11:03 p.m. at UnityPoint Health-Methodist, Peoria.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019, at noon at Henry Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.
Barb was born January 31, 1932, in Dallas City, IL, to Horace E. and Carrie J. (Wynn) Nelson. She married Allen K. Weir on January 15, 1965, in Henry, IL. He survives along with her children, Cecil (Ann) Altuzer of Tiskilwa, Joann Kim of Peoria, Jean Ann (Alan) Weir-Stunkel of Rutland, Barbara (Jerry) Lester of Mark, and Emma (fiancé Pat Atkinson) Ely of Henry; twelve grandchildren, Michael, Kimberly, Kenneth, Trish, Sandra, Eric, Carrie, Peter, Michelle, Naomi, Shane and Jeri, twenty-five great-grandchildren, Michael, Miranda, Mason, Shawna, Shar, Autumn, Keyenna, Shae, Keaton, Luke, Justin, Monica, Dane, Zoe, Starr, Abby, Graham, Sabine, Tyler, Russell, Samantha, Juliet, Robert, Travis and Phillip; ten great-great-grandchildren, Sofie, Paisley, Preston, Teddy, Emmerya, Aliyah, Adeline, Levi, Maddox and Hayden; one brother, Cecil Nelson, of Mesa, AZ; and one sister, Mary Barnett, of Ormond Beach, FL.
Her parents; one grandson, Justin; and her siblings John George, Horace Jr., Robert, Maxine and Mildred, preceded her in death.
Barb did many things in life, from helping to raise horses, cooking at Club La Con, a machine operator to being a CNA. Barbara was a Christian.
Online condolences may be made to: www.calvertmemorial.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019
