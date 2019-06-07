|
Barry Crowley
PEORIA - Barry Scott Crowley, age 58, of Henderson, Tenn., formerly of Peoria, passed away June 5, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.
He was born and reared in Peoria, IL, the son of Ray Burton Crowley and the late Hester LaVerne Maness Crowley. He graduated from Limestone High School in Peoria, IL. He did maintenance work at Madison Park Golf Course where he became a better than average golfer. He drove a water truck for Hinkley and Smith, Wendy Pettett as a dispatcher, the Caterpillar Foundry, and lastly, at the Parts House in Henderson. He was an avid motorcyclist, loving to ride his Harley-Davidson. He was a member of the Henderson Elks Lodge.
Mr. Crowley is survived by his father, Ray Burton Crowley of Peoria, IL; one daughter, Lacey Rae Crowley of Peoria, IL; two grandchildren, Gavin and Brody Beard; and fiancée Karen Matthews of Beech Bluff.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Hester LaVerne Crowley and a daughter, Melody Bowlin.
Funeral Services will be 11 AM on June 11, 2019 at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue with burial to follow at 1:00 PM at Hollywood Cemetery in Jackson, TN.
The family will receive friends at Crook Avenue beginning at 9:00 AM until 11:00 service time on Tuesday.
Shackelford Funeral Directors of Henderson, 731-989-2421
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 7 to June 9, 2019