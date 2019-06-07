|
Barry Donald
WEST PEORIA - Barry Donald, 71, of West Peoria, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria surrounded by his loving family.
Barry was born January 21, 1948 in Peoria to Louis and Mary Elizabeth (Davis) Donald. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Sophia Donald and three brothers, Ricky, Danny, and Raleigh Donald.
He married Elaine Donald and is survived by four daughters, Lisa (Bryan) Preston, Stephanie (Craig) Brown, Amanda (Brad) Gaylord all of Morton, Monica (Anthony) Zannacker of Chillicothe, and one son, Barry (Jessica) Donald of Davenport, IA. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren; 4 siblings, Sue (Sonny) Vogel of Peoria, Kathy (Danny) Dibler of Morton, Larry (Nicole) Donald of West Peoria, and Nicky (Justine) Donald of Sunnyland and numerous nieces and nephews.
Barry served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a Meat cutter in the Peoria area until retiring after 35 years in 2005. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus St. Jude Chapter and the Fraternal order of Eagles, Aerie #265.
Cremation will be accorded. A celebration of Barry's life will be on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm with Military Honors at 6:30pm at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 7403 N. Radnor Rd. in Peoria. A private Mass will be held at a later date. Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sophia's Kitchen. Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 7 to June 9, 2019