Bartholomew "Bart" Grawey

PEORIA - Bartholomew "Bart" J. Grawey of Peoria departed peacefully, surrounded by his family and closest friends, on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

He is survived by his mother and father, Tracy and Joe Purtscher; brother and sisters, Scott Grawey, Annie Grawey and Gillian (Ian) Nakamura; and nieces and nephews, Tyler, Hailie, Liam and Emi; along with his life-partner, Katie Barko, and their dog, Bowie. Bart had countless incredible aunts, uncles and cousins.

Bart's life was spent doing what he loved: blowing glass, seeing live music, visiting new places, exploring nature, spending time with his family and making people smile. Bart traveled the country to exhibit his personal artwork and exhibited with his partners at Toraason Glass of Peoria and Farmer City Glass of Farmer City. Bart was staple in the Midwest glass community.

He was an active member of his local music scene, promoting and supporting any touring act that came through town. But nothing filled his cup quite like a "Soul Food I" or a "Imitation" by his favorite bands, Umphrey's McGee (UM) and Widespread Panic (WSP).

Bart's early years were spent playing soccer and basketball in the tight-knit community of St. Bernard's and seeing how far he could bend the rules at Peoria Notre Dame. Enduring friendships were forged at both schools.

Bart's independent and free spirit pushed him to travel far and wide to visit national parks and art museums and to visit friends and family. Bart's infectious laugh and joyful, positive spirit touched the lives of every person that he met. Friends were not just friends, they were family. He believed life was a series of choices, the utmost being what kind of day he would have. Never have a bad day was his mantra. "And we'll all float on okay, And we'll all float on alright."

At the request of his family, in lieu of flowers, please give generously "in-memory" of Bart to the OSF Health Care Financial Assistance Program, the Alzheimer's Society or ArtsPartners of Central Illinois.

There will be a celebration of life at Kenny's Westside Pub, 112 SW Jefferson, Peoria, IL, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, January 23. Interment will be private.

Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com. Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary