The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
Service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
Beatrice Carpenter


1930 - 2020
Beatrice Carpenter Obituary
Beatrice Carpenter
PEORIA – Beatrice Carpenter, 89, of Peoria, IL passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at UnityPoint Proctor Hospital in Peoria.
She was born on September 3, 1930 in Panama, IL to Joe Baldovin and Mamie Roseman. She married William "Bill" Carpenter on January 11, 1952 in Morton, IL. They were married 66 years until his passing in 2018.
Beatrice is survived by her niece, Deborah (Dale) Weeks of Mackinaw; nephew, Vernon (Amy) Baldovin of Yates City; great-niece, Julie Anne (Scott) Baker of Brimfield; as well as several beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and four sisters.
She worked as a bookkeeper and secretary for U.A.W. Local 974 in East Peoria for 42 years. After retirement, she volunteered as a "Pink Lady" for Proctor Service Auxiliary.
Beatrice had many hobbies which included quilting, camping, traveling, and visiting friends and family. She and her husband were members of the GMC Six-Wheelers motor home club, where they made lifelong friends as they traveled throughout the United States. One of the most personal trips she took was to the ancestral village of Lozzo di Cadore in Italy, where her father was born. Beatrice had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. She will be greatly missed by so many loved ones.
Services will be held at The Wilton Mortuary in Peoria on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 3 p.m., with Pastor Jack Thompson officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:30-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to Proctor Service Auxiliary, 5409 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria, IL 61614. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
