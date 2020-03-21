|
Beatrice "Beatie" Jewell
GERMANTOWN HILL - Beatrice (Beatie) Jewell, age 88, of Germantown Hills, was born to Fred and Marie Shellcrosslee in Peoria, Illinois. She died peacefully under the care of hospice at Reflections Memory Care in Morton on Friday, March 20, 2020.
She attended Manual High School before working for the telephone company for 10 years, where she met the love of her life. Beatie married Louis (Dick) Jewell in March of 1958. They were married 55 years before he preceded her in death in October of 2013.
Beatie transitioned to the role of mother with the birth of their son, Lindell (Lindy) Jewell in 1968. They built three homes in Germantown Hills together, with the primary source of labor being their own time investment. Beatie and Dick also owned and maintained multiple rental properties over the years, which was a source of great pride. She was a fabulous cook and took meticulous steps to ensure perfection in all things she did. She built strong friendships within the community, which brought her joy.
Beatie later served as the early childhood caregiver for both of her grandchildren, Cameron and Alexis. Upon Dick's diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's, she served as his caregiver for over a decade. She was overjoyed by serving as Grandma Beatie to Celia Harris and Knox Harris and simply glowed with happiness to hold her great-grandson, Colson, born in September of 2019. Family was her foundation and she also loved her siblings fiercely.
Beatie was a devout member of the St. Mary's of Lourdes parish in Germantown Hills. More recently she attended Blessed Sacrament in Morton.
Preceding Beatie in death were her parents, her husband and her brothers, Fred Shellcrosslee and Harry Shellcrosslee.
She is survived by her son, Lindy (Nancy) Jewell; her grandson, Cameron (Kari) Jewell; her granddaughter, Alexis Jewell; and her great-grandchildren, Celia Harris, Knox Harris and Colson Jewell. She is also survived by her sisters, Marilyn (Louis) Sheets and Bonnie Koch; and her brother, John (Patricia) Shellcrosslee.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Reflections Memory Care of Morton, the Villas of Holly Brook in Morton and OSF Hospice for the loving care showered over Beatie.
With the restrictions in place in Illinois due to the coronavirus, the family will host a private burial at St. Mary's of Lourdes Cemetery in Germantown Hills, followed by a celebration of life in the future.
Donations may be made to the in hopes of finding a cure.
