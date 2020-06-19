Beatrice Perrine
1926 - 2020
PEORIA - Beatrice "Bea" Marion Perrine, 94, of Peoria, passed away at 5:20 am, Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1926, in Blytheville, AR, to Eula and George Sayles.
She was married in 1954 to Raymond Perrine in Peoria. Raymond passed away in March of 1987. Her parents, one brother, Raymond Sayles, one sister Virginia Waldron, and her son, Jimmie L. Carnell, also preceded her in death.
Surviving is her daughter, Teresa (Art) McKinney of Stilesville, IN, and one sister, Sondra (Gary) Schmick of Chillicothe, IL. Also, surviving are her five grandchildren, Jimmie E. Carnell, Mark V. Carnell, Stephanie J. Sanchez, Shelley R. (Jason) Fishel, and Joey A. (Angela) McKinney. Beatrice is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Beatrice, along with her husband Ray, owned several dry cleaning stores in the Peoria area before retiring to enjoy family. She was a member of the Dunlap Baptist Church.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be held at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens on Monday, June 22, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the choice of the giver in her name. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Swan Lake Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 444-2634
