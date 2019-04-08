|
|
Becky Bogner
SPARLAND - Rebecca Sue Bogner, 58, of Sparland passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, unexpectedly from a respiratory virus.
Cherished wife, beloved mother and adored Gigi to four grandchildren, she has left an indelible mark on the world that words would never do justice to.
She was born to Harold and Betty Wilkinson on March 29, 1961. Becky and Steve Bogner were married for more than 35 years.
Becky devoted herself to raising her three daughters and was employed with the Midland School District as an administrative assistant for 22 years. She was a parishioner at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
She leaves behind the love of her life, husband, Steve; her three daughters, Katie Bogner of Chillicothe, IL, Stephanie (Steven) Zimmerman of Colchester, IL, and Emily (Luke) Werner of Fort Riley, KS; and four grandchildren, Violet, Oliver, Evan and Theodore.
Services for Becky will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lacon. Visitation will be Thursday, April 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. Mass will be Friday, April 12, at 10:30 a.m.
Memorials can be made to the Midland FFA or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019