Becky Sue Trumbold Keedy

Becky Sue Trumbold Keedy Obituary
Becky Sue Trumbold Keedy
CHILLICOTHE - Becky Sue Trumbold Keedy, age 69, of Chillicothe, formerly of LowPoint, met the Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her home.
Becky was born on August 16, 1950, in Peoria to James Roy and Helen Isobel (Witham) Trumbold.
Surviving are her children, Chad (Nicki) Keedy of Chillicothe, Ryan (Tina) Keedy of Hopedale and Jacob (Stacey) Keedy of Woodbury, TN; 10 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. Also surviving are her brother, Mike Trumbold of Chicago, IL; and her sister, Vicki (Duane) Parker of Canyon Lake, TX.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Wayne Keedy; her parents; and one son, Klinton Wayne Keedy.
Becky graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1968. While her children were young, she stayed at home, but as they grew older, she went to work for Country Companies in Lacon and was there for 15 years. She was also a licensed beautician. Becky was a member of Chillicothe Bible Church and she loved spending time with her family and going to her grandkids' activities.
A private graveside will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Chillicothe Bible Church. Pastor Joe Horn will officiate.
Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020
