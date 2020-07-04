Becky Sue Trumbold Keedy
CHILLICOTHE - Becky Sue Trumbold Keedy, 69, of Chillicothe, formerly of LowPoint, met the Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her home.
Becky was born on Aug. 16, 1950 in Peoria to James Roy and Helen Isobel (Witham) Trumbold. She married Clinton Wayne Keedy on Aug. 30, 1971. He preceded her death. Also preceding her in death are her parents, and one son, Klinton Wayne Keedy.
Surviving are her children, Chad (Nicki) Keedy of Chillicothe, Ryan (Tina) Keedy of Hopedale, and Jacob (Stacey) Keedy of Woodbury, TN; 10 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Also surviving are her brother, Mike Trumbold of Chicago, IL and her sister, Vicki (Duane) Parker of Canyon Lake, TX.
Becky graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1968. While her children were young she stayed at home, but as they grew older she went to work for Country Companies in Lacon and was there for 15 years. She was also a licensed beautician. Becky was a member of Chillicothe Bible Church and she loved spending time with her family and going to her grandkids activities.
A private graveside was held in March at Chillicothe City Cemetery. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Chillicothe Bible Church. Visitation will be also be held on Saturday at the church from 11:30am to 1pm. Memorials may be made to Chillicothe Bible Church. Pastor Joe Horn will officiate. Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com