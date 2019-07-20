|
|
Bee Ross
EAST PEORIA - Bernice Aliene "Bee" Ross, 78, of East Peoria passed away at 11:05 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Born October 3, 1940, in Havana to Howard and June (Dare) Elmore, she married David L. Ross on April 22, 1977, in Springfield. He survives.
Also surviving are one son, Joshua (Jenny) Ross of East Peoria; two daughters, Vickie Walker of Florida and Rhonda Showalter of Bartonville; and six grandchildren, Ben, Emma, Tyler, Chris, Kelsey and Logan.
She was preceded in death by one son, Robert Steging.
Bee was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Washington.
She had worked for OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria for 38 years, retiring in 2009 as a surgery technician.
She enjoyed reading and playing golf. She cherished her family and truly enjoyed being a grandma.
Her graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Springdale Cemetery Mausoleum in Peoria. Pastor John Vaughn will officiate.
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Disabled American Veterans Heart of Illinois Chapter #1 at P.O. Box 472, Chillicothe, IL 61523.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 20 to July 22, 2019