Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Road
Washington, IL
Bela (Mariahegyi) McKnight Sr. Obituary
Bela (Mariahegyi) McKnight Sr.
PEORIA - Bela Leslie (Mariahegyi) McKnight Sr., 68, of Peoria, IL, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice House in Peoria, IL.
He was born on December 24, 1950, in Budapest, Hungary, to Valentine Balint and Ruby Piroska Mariahegyi (Fulop).
Surviving are his son, Bela Leslie McKnight Jr. (Niccole) of Peoria, IL; two grandsons, Lennon and Halen; sister, Susan Palmer of Quincy, IL; niece, Jennifer Palmer of Washington, D.C.; aunt, Elizabeth Takacs (Mariahegyi) of Cleveland, OH; and cousins, Kathy (Alia, Janette and Athena) and Martha Takacs. Twice divorced, he married Barbara A. Street in 1974 and Donna L. Harrison in 1992.
At 5-years-old, his parents escaped Hungary during the Hungarian Revolution and migrated to Baie Comeau (Quebec), Canada. He grew to love hockey and played for years. At 15, his dad hired on at CAT, so the family moved to Peoria, IL. He graduated from Richwoods High School in 1969. He then served in the U.S. Army, 591st MP Co., at Ft. Bliss, TX, from 1970-1973 and made E5 Sergeant. He earned an Associate's Degree from Illinois Central College. He took police basic training at the University of Illinois, with intention of becoming a Police Officer. Fate landed him a job as a Security Guard at Woodruff H.S. in Peoria, and after layoff, was hired on as a Custodian at Harrison School in Peoria, where he retired after 38 years with District 150.
Known to most as Big B, he was a true rocker and avid concert goer. He was the biggest Rolling Stones fan you'd ever meet. He was a lifelong musician and played drums and guitar and was part of the Peoria music scene for years as the drummer for Planetary Gearhead, the R.U. Ready band, etc. He also enjoyed watching his son's band play and would gladly party backstage. He was a gearhead and loved going to car shows. He owned a plethora of muscle cars through the years, including his beloved '68 Dodge Charger RT. He never missed a day of work and never missed a day playing the lottery. He loved his family; loved being a Grandpa; loved his friends (too many to list); loved his dogs, Pixie, Wendy and Otis; enjoyed his cold beers and Crown; was proud of his kept yard, house plants and pepper and tomato plants; was the coolest daddio on the scene; had a kind heart; loved everybody; and was always the life of the party!
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Mason-White Funeral Home, 20 Valley Forge Road, Washington, IL. A family dinner will follow at Mickies Pizzeria, 1051 E. Washington St., East Peoria, IL.
To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 22 to May 24, 2019
