Ben Edwards
MORTON - Bennie C. "Ben" Edwards, 84, of Morton passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Ben was born on May 6, 1935, in Selmer, Tenn. He married Margie Elliott on September 10, 1976, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Gary (Gracita) Edwards of Princeville; one step-son, Chuck (Liberty) Heynen of Florida; two step-daughters, Sharon McGill of Peoria and Liz (Tony) Suits of Morton; three grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; 17 step-great-grandchildren; five step-great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Bobbie Edwards of Selmer, Tenn.
He was preceded in death by one step-son, six brothers and three sisters.
Ben worked for 42 years at Caterpillar, Inc., retiring in 1996 as an Account Coordinator. After his retirement, he worked as a golf ranger for the Peoria Park District. He also drove cars for several Peoria area car dealerships.
He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing in the Peoria City Men's Golf Tournament and was a 2002 past champion of the Super Senior Tournament. Ben and his wife, Margie, enjoyed traveling during the winter months in Florida and Texas.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A friends and family gathering will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Ivy Club, 5102 N. Galena Road, Peoria Heights, IL 61616.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Morton Fire & Paramedic Department, 300 W. Courtland St., Morton, IL 61550.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 5 to June 7, 2019